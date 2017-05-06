Rally to end New Zealand involvement in War

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 12:37

Today there is an Emergency Protest for Peace at Aotea Square kicking off at 2pm. The purpose of this rally is to bring attention to the insanity of the military industrial complex that is increasingly wreaking havoc on our global community.

The rally will bring together speakers, artists, musicians and the wider Auckland community with the specific intention of questioning New Zealand’s role in deploring and maintaining troops in the Middle East, our ongoing support of US imperialism, and to ask for an independent investigation into the alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the SAS.

Auckland Peace Action spokesperson Virginia Lambert, the group that successfully blockaded 350 delegates from entering the 2016 Weapons Conference, says: "war is about profit and it is about control. The capitalist war machine has no morals beyond money, it sells to the highest bidder and who dies is irrelevant as long as the economic bottom line is fulfilled."

"It is time to imagine a future where war isn’t normalised or glorified, where we all stop turning a blind eye to the ongoing global imperialist agenda and start to work together to look for solutions that don’t require mass bloodshed of lives the Western world has deemed necessary casualties. And it is time for New Zealanders to consciously begin this process."

The Peace Rally is being organised by a coalition of groups including Auckland Peace Action, the Pacific Panthers, Unite Union and the Palestine Solidarity Network.

Saturday, May 6 at 2 PM - 4 PM Aotea Square, Auckland