Wagner commits to keeping Christchurch informed

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 13:07

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says she is committed to keeping the community up-to-date on the regeneration process.

"As Minister, I’m provided a great deal of information and data about how the regeneration is progressing. My commitment is to share this information with Cantabrians as much as possible," Ms Wagner says.

"There is some really informative and useful data available. I want people to know what’s being achieved and where things are at."

Ms Wagner says she will release regular updates on progress in greater Christchurch on various themes, including people, business, infrastructure and the central city.

The data is collated from a range of sources, including Statistics NZ, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Health/Canterbury District Health Board, along with a range of organisations and agencies working on the regeneration.

Ms Wagner also intends to release a quarterly report containing comprehensive economic and social data about greater Christchurch.

"This will be a significant report with information about how we’re really tracking. Making progress is about looking honestly at the information available to us and assessing whether we’re heading in the right direction," Ms Wagner says.

Ms Wagner was sworn in as Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration earlier this week, after several years as the Associate Minister.