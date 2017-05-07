The Labour Party's Maori members prepare for an election battle

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 14:10

"The real focus for our team is, come September 23, we need that party vote up, up, up - it needs to be at least around 35 for us to form a strong Government and that’s what we are really targeting," says Labour list candidate and newcomer Kiri Allan.

Speaking to Corin Dann on TVNZ’s Q+A programme Ms Allan said "for each and every one of us sitting on this panel and every single one of us on that Labour list we’re there because we can see that there’s a gap that exists between the haves and the have nots and we don’t think that’s ok."

When asked about whether the Labour Party had learnt its lesson from the Foreshore and Seabed debacle TÄmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare had this to say "I'm going to tell you now. I think they have, but it's important that we still have the voices, like myself and others, in there just to constantly remind them, because it's only 10 years ago that happened." Also when asked if there was any truth to the speculation that he was asked to step aside from his seat Mr Henare said "that's a, 'we considered everything and here we are now."

This week former Alliance MP Willie Jackson was announced as the Labour Party’s MÄori campaign director with a list ranking of 21. When he was questioned about his loyalty to Labour he responded by saying he was born Labour, his father was a watersider and he was a union official.

And on the issue of Charter Schools or Partnership Schools Mr Jackson suggested that his party would get rid of the name and get rid of the concept. "But the principle of turning kids' lives around is something that Chris Hipkins believes in and all of Labour believes in. So call the school whatever you like," said Mr Jackson.

