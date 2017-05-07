Ethnicity matters - Winston Peters

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 13:52

‘I’m not against bringing the best-of-quality people here - about 10,000, which is what every smart economy does. I’m against mass immigration.’

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters told Q+A mass immigration is happening in New Zealand without careful analysis of the costs and benefits.

"Where is the analytical, academic, logical work that says it’s good for New Zealand?"

When asked why it matters what ethnicity they are if they meet the entry requirements Mr Peters said, ‘it matters a lot.’

‘It matters as to what they believe. It’s whether they’ll support our laws, respect our human rights; respect our flag; respect our traditions; and above all have some understanding of the indigenous culture that we’ve got here and that we’ve been building up since 1840; and more importantly whether they think that women have the right to equality or not.’

CORIN Why don’t you name what the countries are?

WINSTON Well, you know which countries they are.

CORIN You name them.

WINSTON Saudi Arabia, for a start. You know the way women are treated in Saudi Arabia. And we’re over there bastardizing ourselves with a sheep deal that was an absolute disgrace-

CORIN The last time I Iooked, Mr Peters, Saudi Arabia didn’t have an awful lot of migrants coming in to New Zealand.

WINSTON Really? Well, you should look harder.

Please find the transcript attached and you can watch the full interview here.

Q+A, 9-10am Sundays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1. Repeated Sunday evening at 11:35pm. Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz