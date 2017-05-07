Inquiry submissions response analysis - NDYA acclaims project

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 15:53

Not Dead Yet Aotearoa (NDYA) greeted the submission analysis project undertaken by the Care Alliance with acclaim. 77% of the 21 thousand plus submitters to the Health Select Committee Inquiry into end of life choices opposed the legalisation of assisted suicide.

This response rate shows that many non-disabled New Zealanders are, like disabled New Zealanders, opposed to the legalisation of euthanasia and assisted suicide said NDYA convener Wendi Wicks.

"The response is utterly consistent with our publicly expressed opposition to legalising assisted suicide because it exposes disabled and older people to unacceptable risk. It shows that many New Zealanders share that view"

"The results cannot be dismissed as unconvincing or unreliable, as the results have been independently checked. Overwhelmingly, ordinary New Zealanders have said ‘No’ ".