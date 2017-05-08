Budget 2017: $27m for marae and Maori housing

|
[ login or create an account ]
The special significance of marae to MÄori and communities is being acknowledged in this year’s Budget with $10 million over four years allocated to help repair and restore whare and revitalise the paepae, building resilience of those charged with maintaining the protocols of marae, says MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell.
The funding for Marae Ora - Sustaining the Marae, Sustaining the Pae, is part of a broad-based $27 million package that will also help more whÄnau live in safe, secure and healthy homes.
"Marae are places of refuge for our people and provide facilities to enable us to continue with our own way of life. Our language and tikanga are given their fullest expression on the marae at our tangi and hui, says Mr Flavell.
"In order to be able to support the wellbeing of whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities, marae must be safe, secure and healthy. This funding will support the restoration of whare, repair facilities, insulate meeting houses and provide for reo and tikanga wÄnanga.
"Our marae are the glue that binds us together, anchoring us in one place and helping shape who we are. As we have seen recently with the KaikÅura earthquake and the Edgecumbe flood, they also step up to the plate in the times of need," says Mr Flavell.
Budget 2017 will also continue to build on the momentum of success generated by the MÄori Housing Network - KÄinga Ora, with a further $8m allocated in this year’s Budget.
"Since it was launched in October 2015 the MÄori Housing Network has supported 140 housing proposals worth $37.5 million covering a wide spectrum of housing needs," says Mr Flavell.
"The funding extension will allow more vital home improvements, whÄnau housing projects and affordable homes for MÄori to be built."
The Pathways to Home-Ownership - Te Ara Mauwhare will provide $9 million over three years to trial innovative new approaches helping whÄnau achieve more housing independence.
"Some whÄnau are already benefitting from shared equity models or rent-to-buy arrangements to get them into affordable homes and we want to explore more community-led proposals," says Mr Flavell.
Te Puni KÅkiri will partner with organisations to test the feasibility of different pathways to help low to modest income whÄnau realise their home ownership goals.
"We want to see more MÄori secure in their own homes and this new funding will help them down that path," says Mr Flavell.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.