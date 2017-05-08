PM congratulates Macron on election win

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:32

Prime Minister Bill English has this morning congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election.

"The people of France have spoken and I congratulate Mr Macron on his victory," Mr English says.

"I will write to Mr Macron shortly to offer my personal congratulations, along with those of the New Zealand Government, and my best wishes for his presidency."

Mr English says New Zealand has a great deal in common with France, and the two countries share similar interests across a wide range of issues.

"France is a key partner for New Zealand in Europe, the Pacific, and around the world.

"We have an excellent relationship, built on common values, shared history and strong people-to-people links. I’m confident that the relationship will continue to go from strength to strength under President-elect Macron. I look forward to working with him," Mr English says.