Lotteries grant for Edgecumbe floods recovery

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 12:31

Internal Affairs Minister Hon Peter Dunne today announced that $1 million of 2016/17 Lottery Grants Board reserves, resulting from profits of New Zealand Lotteries, has been allocated to a Lottery Grants Board Subcommittee set up especially to provide immediate assistance to Edgecumbe and the surrounding community affected by the Rangitaiki River stopbank breach.

The Lottery Rangitaiki River Stopbank Breach Recovery Fund Subcommittee has been established to receive requests for assistance for community wellbeing, and the recovery of community facilities and services (not business and/or employment support) lost as a result of the Rangitaiki River stopbank breach.

"The Subcommittee’s policy and process has been designed to enable community organisations to submit requests for flood recovery support with minimised compliance costs", says Mr Dunne.

"The Subcommittee will consider requests until all of the $1 million has been distributed and I urge those community organisations that are in the flood affected area and can benefit from receiving a grant to apply as soon as they are able."

"The Subcommittee will be working closely with others, including Whakatane District Council, to ensure a coordinated approach to flood recovery assistance", Mr Dunne said.

Requests for assistance to improve the lives and well-being of the community, including capital works up to $30,000 required for the recovery of community facilities, may be made through the Department of Internal Affairs online grant management system from 8 May 2017.

For further information please visit www.communitymatters.govt.nz.