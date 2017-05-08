Regional rates virtually unchanged for Taranaki

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 13:15

Regional rates will remain virtually unchanged for the 2017/2018 year under an Annual Plan adopted by the Taranaki Regional Council today.

"It’s pleasing that we will remain one of the lowest-rating Councils in New Zealand," says the Council Chairman, David MacLeod. "Our focus remains firmly on ensuring our programmes and operations are efficient and effective and of value to the community, and that high standards are maintained."

The Annual Plan includes a 1% rise in general rates and minor adjustments to targeted rates. The Plan is largely in line with the 10-year Plan that was widely consulted on two years ago. Relatively minor changes in three areas were the particular focus of public consultation that occurred in March and April. "The feedback endorsed the Council’s preferred approaches, and we’re grateful for the confidence shown," says Mr MacLeod.

The three changes are:

- The launch of a trial programme to test large-scale predator suppression and eradication techniques across the Waiwhakaiho catchment, capitalising on the Government’s ‘predator-free 2050’ initiative and involving external funding partnerships. The trial will cost $1.7 million, of which the Council will fund $700,000.

- Working with the South Taranaki District Council on a flood diversion scheme for Opunake township, to prevent a repeat of the flooding that occurred in August 2015. The Taranaki Regional Council will spend $342,500 on this project, to be covered by a small targeted rate raising $26,000 a year.

- Construction of a new Lodge as part of the current revamp of Pukeiti. Initial plans were for the existing Lodge to be refurbished, but its poor condition meant this option was too costly and risky. The new Lodge requires an additional budget allocation of $700,000, to come from accumulated funds. Depreciation is the only rating implication in the longer term.

The Annual Plan 2017/2018 will take effect from 1 July.