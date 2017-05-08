Young digital coders tutor MPs at Parliament

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:45

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne is delighted to host a Beehive Code Club event in Parliament today, where primary school students are to conduct a coding session with MPs and government officials as part of Techweek 2017.

The 30 students from local primary schools and Ngai Tahu are members of Code Club Aotearoa, a charity that aims to give every Kiwi kid the chance to learn to code for free.

"Like reading and maths, coding has become a core skill we need to foster in our kids today.

"Code Club Aotearoa is a great initiative. Every technology advancement - including smart phones, artificial intelligence and autonomous cars - is made possible through smart coding. Not only are we equipping our kids with the skills they will need in the future, but we are also stimulating their imagination along with an understanding of programming to prepare to them to engage effectively in an increasingly digital world.

"It is this level of commitment to teaching kids to code that makes New Zealand one of the most digitally advanced governments in the world," said Mr Dunne.

New Zealand is a founding member of the D5 group of the most digitally advanced nations. One of the key reasons why New Zealand was invited to join this prestigious group, is because of the early introduction of coding into school curriculums.

"The Government introduced coding into the New Zealand curriculum in 2011 and, with the expansion of the programme last year, ensures that every child from year 1 to year 10 will be exposed to a comprehensive digital technology programme which includes coding.

"Alongside our work in schools, I see Code Club’s work as a key part in fulfilling our commitment to grow the next generation of coders. In this regard, it is great to see young children like Amelia Lockley ,who serves as an inspiration for other young New Zealanders to learn to code," Mr Dunne said.

Code Club Aotearoa is part of a global movement that works with countries’ digital curriculum. There are over 265 Code Clubs in New Zealand schools, with thousands of children aged 5-12 years old involved. More secondary schools are also now starting code clubs.

Techweek, running from 6-14 May, features over 100 events all over the country that showcase New Zealand personalities and businesses at the leading edge of technology and global innovation.