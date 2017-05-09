Government indifferent to victims of insane killers- Graeme Moyle

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 10:39

Ten years after the brutal slaying of Colin Moyle, his brother cries foul over the Governments refusal to address concerns relating to offenders found not guilty by reason of insanity.

On the 11th of May 2007 Colin Moyle returned to his Sandringham flat. Waiting for him was Matthew Ahlquist, a psychiatric patient recently discharged from the Auckland District Health Boards Te Whetu Tawera mental health facility.

Upon entering his front door Ahlquist threw boiling water over Moyle. Reeling from this attack Moyle retreated to his front yard, hastily persued by Ahlquist picking up a common garden spade during the chase. Ahlquist, his face smeared with mud in an amateur attempt at camouflage, then beat Moyle in a frenzied assault which only ceased when the spades handle, weakened by the ferocity of the blows, broke in two.

Not satisfied with the butchery inflicted on the helpless Moyle , and in a final act of degradation, Ahlquist doused his victim in petrol and struck a match.

Matthew John Ahlquist was arrested at the scene and after a series of protracted Court appearances was subsequently acquitted of Moyles murder by reason of insanity.

Ahlquist carries no conviction for the barbaric attack that prematurely ended Moyles life,a situation his brother is determined to change for future victims of insane killers.

Graeme Moyle has campaigned for reform of the insanity defence since the Ahlquist verdict and is disappointed the current Government refuses to consider reform.

"I have proposed an alternative to the 'not guilty by reason of insanity' verdict", says Moyle, "however successive Justice Ministers have refused to discuss its' merits".

"The current verdict is archaic and abhorrent to victims and their families".

"A carefully considered alternative would be Proven But Insane, which would give some form of relief to these victims, some accountability to the offender and most importantly a conviction for the offence, which is not the case under existing legislation".

"This Government has a good track record for advancing victim rights however, none of these rights apply should the offender be mentally ill," Moyle says, on the contrary, mentally ill offenders have more rights than their victims".

"It sickens me" Moyle said, "that this Government will debate and legislate over the signage on a Wicked campervan, sperm donations by convicted killers, fines for window washers, and extended licensing hours so fans can watch the Rugby World Cup live at their local yet refuse to even discuss reform of an 180 year old Law which revictimises the innocent".

"Nothing has changed in the ten years since Colin died except the number of victims who have succumed to this antiquated Law"

"The Police attended 40,000 incidents last year involving the mentally ill, as these numbers rise so too do the number of victims denied justice".

"On this, the 10th anniversary of Colins preventable death I urge the Government to embrace change in this area, allow justice for the victims, show the people of New Zealand that they have a compassionate and progressive Government and lead the world in insanity Law reform".