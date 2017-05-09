Guy has to lift his game over myrtle rust

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 11:31

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy was caught flat-footed over the myrtle rust outbreak in Kerikeri last week and the follow-up since then has been lacking, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"It was extremely disappointing to learn the Ngati Hine Forestry Trust and some beekeepers in Northland were not directly informed about the threat and had to rely on second hand information.

"As soon as the outbreak became known key stakeholders affected should have been contacted immediately.

"Second hand information is not good enough.

"It appears also New Zealand First was better informed than Minister of Primary Industries Nathan Guy.

"Over a month ago in Parliament we warned of the myrtle rust risk and last week we were the first to make the outbreak known which the news media picked up.

"Only then did Mr Guy belatedly get into action.

"Myrtle rust is a serious threat to the economy of Northland, and New Zealand - Mr Guy has to lift his game," says Mr Peters.