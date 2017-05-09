Rangiora High’s $14.9m redevelopment opened

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 17:22

Associate Minister of Education Louise Upston has today officially opened Rangiora High School’s new $14.9 million facilities.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the redevelopment of Rangiora High School to support the delivery of innovative teaching and meet the future needs of its community," Ms Upston says.

Rangiora High School experienced growth for several years prior to a sudden increase in student numbers associated with the Christchurch earthquakes. It also had a large number of relocatable classrooms that were reaching the end of their lifespan.

This project provides the school 26 new innovative teaching spaces that replace ageing facilities and extend the school’s overall capacity.

"A priority for this Government is investing in a targeted way to deliver the types of environments that support young people to learn and achieve," Ms Upston says.

"A key focus in recent years has been addressing complex property issues for schools in areas of growth. To get the best return on our investment we have used a programme of major redevelopments to help schools address highly complex property issues, modernise aging infrastructure, and extend accommodation in line with projected growth.

"This approach delivers cost efficiencies, reduces disruptions to school activities, and considers the long-term needs of the school," Ms Upston says.