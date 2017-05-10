No Pride in Prisons condemns 'Maori prisons'

|
Calls by the Labour, Green, and MÄori Parties for ‘MÄori prisons’ would be deeply harmful to MÄori communities, says prisoner advocacy organisation No Pride in Prisons.
‘Anybody with an understanding of MÄori culture knows that kaupapa MÄori and the prison system contradict each other. Prior to British colonisation, there was absolutely no recorded history of any hapÅ« or iwi using incarceration to resolve situations where harm has been done,’ says spokesperson Emilie RÄkete.
‘Prisons were forced on MÄori society through colonisation, so imagining a prison based on "MÄori values" is simply ridiculous.’
Since 1997, the Department of Corrections has run ‘tikanga based programmes’ in New Zealand prisons. Despite the existence of these programmes for more than a decade, the proportion of MÄori among the prison population has increased.
‘People are not in prison just because they are alienated from MÄori culture,’ says RÄkete. ‘People are in prison because economic racism has forced generations of MÄori into poverty, producing misery in our communities.’
‘It is illegal to discriminate against people seeking employment or housing because they are MÄori, but it is not illegal to discriminate against ex-prisoners. The mass incarceration of MÄori upholds economic racism. A so-called "MÄori prison" would be no different.’
RÄkete says that No Pride in Prisons believes an approach to justice that honours tikanga MÄori means abolishing prisons and implementing community justice based on traditional principles. The organisation uses historical examples from iwi and hapÅ« as a guide for what a world without prisons would look like.
‘Prisons are a tool of colonialism, imposed on MÄori through military violence. They cannot be run for the benefit of the people they have been established to oppress.’
‘Teaching waiata to prisoners does nothing whatsoever to address the real causes of imprisonment.’
