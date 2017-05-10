No Pride in Prisons condemns 'Maori prisons'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 06:45

Calls by the Labour, Green, and MÄori Parties for ‘MÄori prisons’ would be deeply harmful to MÄori communities, says prisoner advocacy organisation No Pride in Prisons.

‘Anybody with an understanding of MÄori culture knows that kaupapa MÄori and the prison system contradict each other. Prior to British colonisation, there was absolutely no recorded history of any hapÅ« or iwi using incarceration to resolve situations where harm has been done,’ says spokesperson Emilie RÄkete.

‘Prisons were forced on MÄori society through colonisation, so imagining a prison based on "MÄori values" is simply ridiculous.’

Since 1997, the Department of Corrections has run ‘tikanga based programmes’ in New Zealand prisons. Despite the existence of these programmes for more than a decade, the proportion of MÄori among the prison population has increased.

‘People are not in prison just because they are alienated from MÄori culture,’ says RÄkete. ‘People are in prison because economic racism has forced generations of MÄori into poverty, producing misery in our communities.’

‘It is illegal to discriminate against people seeking employment or housing because they are MÄori, but it is not illegal to discriminate against ex-prisoners. The mass incarceration of MÄori upholds economic racism. A so-called "MÄori prison" would be no different.’

RÄkete says that No Pride in Prisons believes an approach to justice that honours tikanga MÄori means abolishing prisons and implementing community justice based on traditional principles. The organisation uses historical examples from iwi and hapÅ« as a guide for what a world without prisons would look like.

‘Prisons are a tool of colonialism, imposed on MÄori through military violence. They cannot be run for the benefit of the people they have been established to oppress.’

‘Teaching waiata to prisoners does nothing whatsoever to address the real causes of imprisonment.’