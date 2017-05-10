Inland Revenue proposals "fundamentally flawed"

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:09

The Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi is in dispute with Inland Revenue over proposals to radically reduce the size of its workforce.

Inland Revenue has outlined proposals to shed 1500 staff, which will involve moving many into broad generic roles with a take-it-or-leave-it approach.

The PSA is calling for the collective employment agreement to be upheld.

"We understand Inland Revenue’s desire to maintain a flexible workforce ahead of the proposed job cuts, but this is not the way to treat our members," PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk says.

"Employers can’t unilaterally change people’s job descriptions - and then say if employees don’t take it, they won’t be offered redundancy.

"We believe this is a fundamental flaw in the change process, and we are hopeful Inland Revenue will address it immediately."

Ms Polazcuk says the proposals compound the uncertainty PSA members already feel about their future, given the size of the Business Transformation project.

"Change happens, and our members understand this.

"But Inland Revenue needs to get the message that in this situation, employees’ rights have to be respected."