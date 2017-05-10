Release of Stage 1 of Havelock North Drinking-Water Inquiry welcomed

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:20

Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson today welcomed the public release of Stage 1 of the Inquiry into Havelock North Drinking-Water. Stage 1 addresses the causes of the water contamination incident and assesses the conduct of those responsible for providing safe drinking water in Havelock North.

"The water contamination incident severely affected the residents of Havelock North," Mr Finlayson said. "I am pleased this report comprehensively identifies the causes of the gastroenteritis outbreak and sets out the interim steps which have been taken to improve the safety of Havelock North’s drinking-water.

"I thank the Inquiry Panel for its thorough and candid examination of the drinking-water contamination incident and look forward to delivery of Stage 2 of its report," Mr Finlayson said.

Stage 2 will address systemic issues and provide recommendations about managing water supply across New Zealand to safeguard against such an outbreak occurring in the future. It is due to be reported back to the Attorney-General by 8 December 2017.

The Government is now considering the findings of Stage 1 of the Inquiry and will respond in due course.

The report is available at www.dia.govt.nz/Government-Inquiry-into-Havelock-North-Drinking-Water.