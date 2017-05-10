New $5 million earthquake fund for farmers and growers

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:50

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced $5 million in new funding support for quake-struck farmers and growers.

The new Earthquake Recovery Fund will support projects that investigate long-term land use options and will also fund professional advisory services for future land use planning.

"The November earthquake has caused significant erosion and damage to land in the Hurunui, Kaikoura and Marlborough regions. Farmers, growers and foresters are now faced with the challenge of determining what to do with their land going forward and this fund is designed to help with those decisions," says Mr Guy.

The fund is designed to provide support to farmers and growers in two different ways, depending on their needs.

"Funding will be available for farmer and grower led, community-driven projects which are focused on long-term land use diversification, research or restoration. Projects will need to be related to and within the Hurunui, Kaikoura and Marlborough regions or primarily for the benefit of the region.

"We are also offering funding for farmers, growers and foresters who want individual professional advice on their land recovery and long term land use as a result of the earthquake.

"The Government’s $4 million Earthquake Relief Fund announced in December was designed for the initial phase of recovery where farmers and growers needed support for repairs. As they move to the next phase of recovery, the new $5 million Earthquake Recovery Fund will support farmers and growers with the long-term issues they are now facing."

The Earthquake Recovery Fund will be administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries and is in addition to other financial and support services available.

Funding for projects can be up to $600,000 over three years for projects starting from September 2017. Funding for advisory services can be up to $5,000 per property and will be available from late July/early August 2017.

More details - www.mpi.govt.nz/Kaikoura-earthquake