MP welcomes opening of RHS's $14.9m redevelopment

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:23

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey joined staff and students at Rangiora High School on Tuesday in celebrating the opening of the school’s new $14.9 million modern learning environment by Associate Minister of Education Louise Upston.

"This is the latest of many openings our schools are celebrating, with new builds and investment occurring across the electorate to futureproof our schools for anticipated roll growth," Doocey said.

"I visit our schools regularly and there are new building and infrastructure projects occurring all over the Waimak. I enjoyed a preview of Rangiora High School’s new modern learning space during the build project and the enthusiasm of staff and students for this state-of-the-art building was infectious," Doocey said.

"No wonder Waimakariri is a great place for families, with the openings of our new motorway projects not too far away and our schools enjoying major redevelopments that will carry them into the future," Doocey said.