Site blessing for $8.5m redevelopment of Kelburn Normal School

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:29

Education Minister Nikki Kaye today attended a site blessing at Kelburn Normal School in Wellington to mark the start of an $8.5 million redevelopment project.

"Kelburn Normal School has a long history, being over 100 years old, so it was great to visit today to celebrate the start of an important new chapter in the school’s history," says Ms Kaye.

"The work about to get underway will address a range of building and site issues, and create an exciting new learning environment for students," says Ms Kaye.

Kelburn Normal School operates across a split site, and currently has buildings on either side of Kowhai Road.

"The redevelopment will unite all the school buildings on one site, with the opposite side of the road providing new outdoor activity areas," says Ms Kaye.

"A new two-storey block to replace the school’s existing teaching block, which is past its use-by date, will be the major part of the project.

"The new teaching block will contain 13 flexible learning spaces. This means it will support different ways of learning, including independent and group learning.

"Other work will include the removal of a building with weathertightness issues, and strengthening of the school’s hall.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that students throughout New Zealand learn in environments that inspire and support them to achieve.

"The project at Kelburn Normal School is just one of a number that are planned or underway in the greater Wellington area.

"Since November 2015, we’ve announced around $117 million for redevelopments at schools including Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Thorndon School, Newtown School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School and Brooklyn School.

"In addition, almost $8 million has been announced for 24 additional classrooms to meet roll growth.

"This work is part of the largest ever investment in school infrastructure by a New Zealand Government, with more than $5 billion committed so far to upgrade and grow our schools."

The redevelopment of Kelburn Normal School is expected to be completed in 2018.