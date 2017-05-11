New Labour mental health policy a good start - Students' Alliance

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:53

Responding to the Labour Party’s policy announcement today of a $43 million two-year pilot for primary mental health teams in eight sites across New Zealand, Jack Close, spokesperson for the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance says:

"This policy announcement is an important first step in achieving a world class mental health system. The current system is chronically underfunded, which combined with exploding demand has forced organisations like Wellington’s Evolve youth clinic to close their books to new patients."

"New Zealand has the highest rate of teen suicide in the OECD, and young people are more likely to die of suicide than car crashes and cancer combined. This Government’s 9-year-long avoidance of youth mental health has hit a crisis point, and the problem is worsening each day it fails to take action."