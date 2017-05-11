Indian state parliamentary delegation visits NZ Parliament

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:16

Maharashtra state legislature has two chambers - the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. The delegation met with Speaker Rt Hon David Carter and discussed a range of subjects including agriculture, the economy, food security, and legislative affairs.

Maharashtra is the third largest state in India with 120 million people. Mumbai is the financial capital of India. Mumbai is also the centre of the Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry.

About 155,178 people of Indian descent live in New Zealand.

New Zealand hosts a number of state and national parliaments each year. Dialogue between members of parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community.