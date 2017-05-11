Seymour tax package affordable - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:23

Responding to ACT Party Leader David Seymour's announcement of the Party's 2017 tax policy, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union, says:

"Given the state of the Government's books, especially the announcement yesterday that the running surplus is more than $1.3 billion above forecast, we were expecting something more ambitious from David Seymour.

"ACT has tied its tax package to measures to reduce corporate welfare. According to our calculations, even if Steven Joyce refused to cut any of that spending, ACT's tax relief package is still affordable and within the surplus amounts."