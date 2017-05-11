Wine industry welcomes TPP ratification

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:30

New Zealand Winegrowers warmly welcomes the government’s announcement of the ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement.

The future growth of our industry is bound up in having free and fair access into major export markets, said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

"The news of the ratification of the TPP agreement signals the importance of improved market access into some of the wealthiest and fastest growing economies in the world."

New Zealand wine exports reached a new record of $1.63 billion in March year end 2017. New Zealand wine is exported to more than 90 countries, and is New Zealand’s 5th largest export good by value. The industry is working towards a goal of $2 billion of exports in 2020.