Tourism infrastructure funding a breakthrough for Otago - Dean

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:14

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean said she was delighted that Southern councils and their communities had been heard when it came to tourism infrastructure needs and she said she was ready to support them with their applications.

"It’s a great day for our region. I’m pleased that the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District Councils have been heard and that we’re now likely to see some real action when it comes to funding tourism infrastructure.

"I am highly aware of the pressure that our local councils have been under and I have been lobbying ministers for several months to get some action.

"The $102 million for tourism infrastructure will go a long way towards relieving the pressure some communities have been experiencing with the tourism boom.

"Now we can start working towards establishing the public toilets, carparks, freedom camping and rubbish disposal facilities that we badly need.

"I am keen to see places like Central Otago and Wanaka get their fair share of this funding and I’m ready to support them when they make their applications."

Mrs Dean said she also wanted to pay credit to the region’s mayors who were united in making a strong case to Government.