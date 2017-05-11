Delivering emergency housing for 10,000 vulnerable NZers - Adams

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 14:15

The Government has secured 870 transitional places providing housing for 3480 households a year for around 10,000 New Zealanders in need of warm and safe housing, with a further 728 places a year set to be available by winter, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

"With winter approaching, the demand for warm, safe housing will peak. We are focused on having a significant number of housing places available for those who need it," says Ms Adams.

"By the end of June, we’re on track to have 1598 places available at any one time. Overall, this will help around 6392 families a year with their short-term accommodation needs.

"While the strong housing market in Auckland has made finding new places challenging, we are making good progress. We’re on track to deliver 621 houses in our biggest city by Winter. This will support 2484 Auckland families a year.

"We’re securing new houses all the time, with another 136 places expected in Auckland by the end of the month."

In 2016, the Government set aside $354 million to secure 2150 transitional houses around New Zealand. This will assist 8600 families every year. This is the first time transitional housing has received ongoing, direct funding from the Government.

"It’s important that, during times of need, vulnerable New Zealanders have a warm, dry place to stay while they get back on their feet. That’s why we’re investing $354 million in transitional housing to support 8600 families every year."

"Getting to 2150 houses is an ambitious target. With 1598 places by end of June, we still have some way to go. But we are working hard to deliver the transitional houses New Zealanders need," says Ms Adams.

"The 8600 transitional housing places are just one part of our plan to support New Zealanders in need of housing, from urgent shelter to long-term social housing. We are also planning to increase the number of social houses from 66,000 today to 72,000 over the next three years."

Every transitional housing place is managed by specialist emergency housing providers who are skilled in providing a range of social and tenancy-related support.

"People living in emergency housing are able to stay for an average of 12 weeks. They'll also receive support for up to a further 12 weeks once they move into more sustainable accommodation," says Ms Adams.

"While someone's living in transitional accommodation, their provider will work with them to help them secure more sustainable accommodation, as well as provide tailored support and guidance in any other areas they may need it - for example, budgeting advice, household and cooking skills or parenting education."