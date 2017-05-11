Outer Space and High-altitude Activities Bill open for public consultation

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:07

"The Outer Space and High-altitude Activities Bill will enable the government to make regulations for launch vehicles, launch facilities, high-altitude vehicles and payloads (satellites), through licenses or permits," says the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s General Manager of Science, Innovation and International, Dr Peter Crabtree.

The consultation covers a proposed list of information that applicants will need to provide the government when seeking a license or permit, as well as exemptions from the high-altitude vehicle licenses under the Bill. The government is seeking submissions on these proposals.

The Bill is intended to be enacted by the end of 2017.

"There are potentially big upsides to New Zealand becoming more involved in the international space economy, and I encourage all those interested to get involved in the consultation process," Dr Crabtree says.

The consultation is open until 9 June.

For more information, please follow the below link:

http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/space/outer-space-and-high-altitude-activities-bill?searchterm=Outer+Space