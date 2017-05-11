Altogether Autism applauds Education Amendment Bill’s seclusion stance

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 19:50

New Zealand’s leading provider of research-based autism information today acknowledged the historic passing of the third and final reading of the Education (Update) Amendment Bill, which prohibits the use of seclusion in schools and early childhood services, and creates a legislative framework for the appropriate use of physical restraint in schools.

Altogether Autism national manager Catherine Trezona says she agrees with Education Minister Nikky Kaye’s comment today in Parliament that: "there is no situation where it is acceptable for children and young people to be secluded."

"We made our position very clear late last year on seclusion.

"Altogether Autism does not support the use of seclusion, where a person is placed in isolation in a room or area from where they cannot voluntarily exit.

"Seclusion is a violation of human rights and may result in damage to a person’s wellbeing."

Altogether Autism supports the planned use of respite.

"Respite is the removal of a person to a safe place with minimal sensory stimulation (such as loud noise and bright lights) for a specific short period of time," said Ms Trezona who developed Altogether Autism’s position on seclusion in November last year in consultation with clinical psychologist Jenny Gibbs, Paula Jessop, Consumer Reference Group member and autism advocate, and Nan Jensen, Professional Expert Group member and solicitor.