Government has opportunity to get equal pay right - Pay Equity Coalition

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 10:19

Given the lack of support for equal pay from the Government that voted against pay transparency, they have at least one last opportunity to put things right says the Pay Equity Coalition.

"The Pay Equity Coalition today lodged its submission on the Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill Exposure Draft calling on the Government to drop its amendments which will make it more difficult for women to pursue equal pay and pay equity," says spokesperson Angela McLeod.

"The current legislation, the Equal Pay Act 1972 seeks to ‘eliminate and prevent discrimination, on the basis of gender, in the remuneration and other terms and conditions of employment’ and if changes aren’t made to the proposed new bill, this will not be achieved.

"After the great leap forward that care workers will receive a significant pay rise as a result of their pay equity claim, it is devastating to see the Government wants to make it even harder for future claims by making present legislation worse.

"The Government needs to stop stalling equal pay and take this opportunity to stand for women’s equality," says Ms McLeod.