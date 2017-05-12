Green Party celebrates West Papua declaration of independence

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 10:31

The Green Party is celebrating the signing of a historic declaration in support of independence for West Papua.

Green MPs Catherine Delahunty, Barry Coates, Mojo Mathers, Jan Logie and Steffan Browning were joined by Labour MPs Louisa Wall, Carmel Sepuloni, Adrian Rurawhe and National MP Chester Burrows at an event at Parliament on Wednesday night, alongside Free West Papua leader Benny Wenda. The Declaration was also signed by Co-leader of the MÄori Party Marama Fox and Labour MP Aupito S’ua William Sio at a later event.

"It was extremely positive that nine MPs from three political parties demonstrated their support for human rights in West Papua," said Green Party MP and Co-Chair of the Parliamentarians for West Papua group Catherine Delahunty.

"The Westminster Declaration calls for an internationally supervised vote on self-determination for West Papua, in support of the longstanding campaign of Benny Wenda and the people of West Papua.

"The commitment to supporting human rights and justice for West Papua is growing across this Parliament, and in Parliaments across the world.

"It has been an honour to host Benny Wenda in New Zealand and support his campaign for self-determination and an end to human rights violations in West Papua.

"We are honoured to have played our part in promoting this Declaration, which was first signed by Jeremy Corbyn last year, and are hopeful that support for Mr Wenda’s campaign will continue to grow around the world, from Africa to Europe and the Caribbean," said Ms Delahunty.