National sexual violence helpline tender process to get underway

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 10:44

The Government will be undertaking a competitive tender process for a national helpline for New Zealanders affected by sexual violence, say Justice Minister Amy Adams and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley.

"The Government is committed to building a more effective integrated system to ensure victims of sexual violence receive the support and services they need," says Ms Adams.

"We want to better support victims of sexual violence through a long-term plan with a focus on prevention, and appropriate crisis and on-going support. We also want to ensure that funding goes to where it is most needed and where it can deliver the best results for New Zealanders."

Budget 2016 invested $46 million to better support victims and prevent sexual violence, this included a new 24/7 national information and support helpline.

"MSD will shortly be going to market to run an open competitive tender for a dedicated national helpline for New Zealanders affected by sexual violence," says Mrs Tolley.

"The helpline will provide free access to information, crisis support and referral on to local service providers. It will be available 24/7 and will be accessible by phone, text, and online. The helpline is expected to be up and running by December 2017."

The helpline is part of a number of initiatives to support victims and to prevent sexual violence as part of the work being led by the Ministerial Group on Family Violence and Sexual Violence.