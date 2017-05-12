Government bullying residents over 1080 - NZ First

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 11:05

The National government has once again shown its disrespect for New Zealanders who don’t want 1080 near their property and animals, says New Zealand First.

"A Hutt Valley farmer negotiating a buffer zone around her property - to which she is entitled - for an upcoming aerial drop of 1080 has been unreasonably stopped in her tracks by OSPRI, the advocate for primary industry producers," says New Zealand First Outdoor Recreation Spokesperson Richard Prosser.

"The proposed aerial 1080 drop has been described to farmer Vicky Cordier as being needed because it hasn't been done before, however, New Zealand First is aware that there is only one herd in the area with a few Tb reactors, and no wildlife vectors have been found with TB except possums purposefully infected by a Landcare Research project to study transmission of TB to wild possums.

"Ms Cordier and her husband farm alpacas which are particularly susceptible to 1080 and she wants reassurance via a decent buffer zone that her animals are safe from any aerial drops.

"The least OSPRI and health officials can do is allow a buffer zone.

"Ms Cordier was told that as far as ‘OSPRI were concerned we have mitigated your concern of the likelihood of bait and its residues getting onto your property’.

"This is not acceptable. Any New Zealander should be able to say they don’t want aerial 1080 dropped on or near their property and be able to negotiate the buffer zone," says Mr Prosser.