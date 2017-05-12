Commitment to screen production industry a boost for Wellington

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:04

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) welcomed the announcement this morning of a Budget commitment of $305.9 million over four years to support international and domestic screen production.

WREDA chief executive Chris Whelan says investment in the screen sector is inherently good news for Wellington.

"Wellington is the heart of film production in New Zealand, so this is a welcome announcement.

"Encouraging international and domestic productions will mean more jobs and revenue, not just for Wellington's many screen professionals, but for the wide range of supply and service businesses that are engaged when any screen project takes place in Wellington."

Mr Whelan said that the success of Wellington’s screen industry has considerably broader benefits for the region.

"Our world-leading screen sector continues to drive talent attraction and skills development in Wellington, as well as attracting visitors to the region. More productions mean more opportunities in all these areas."

Screen Wellington is a WREDA programme providing production permit services plus sector promotion and development.

The most recent New Zealand Screen Industry Survey indicated that in FY 2016 Wellington's screen sector generated $728 million in revenue for the region.