Kids in rental homes need stability - Green Party

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:32

Tenancy rules need updating to give families more stability to put down roots in their communities, the Green Party said today.

Data released today from the Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal study highlights that almost half the children in the study live in rental homes. Renters tend to move more than home-owners, which can make it hard for families to plan for early childhood and primary education.

"Families need housing stability so they can put down roots in their communities and children can settle in at a school," Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei said.

"Tenancy rules were designed for a time when most people spent a few years renting and then bought their own home. The reality is more and more people rent for longer, so the rules need updating.

"Renting doesn’t need to be a second-choice option. Modern tenancy laws are common overseas to provide security and stability, which is good for landlords and tenants alike.

"This study highlights the potential for more New Zealanders becoming lifelong renters, which underlines the need for better tenancy rules.

"The Green Party’s Residential Tenancies (Safe and Secure Rentals) Amendment Bill would have led to longer default tenancy terms, automatic rights of renewal for tenants, and more transparency around rent rises so families can budget to stay in the same home for longer.

"Home ownership is the lowest it’s been since 1951 and a third of New Zealanders now live in rented homes. It’s time to fix the rules so families who rent get a fair deal," Mrs Turei said.