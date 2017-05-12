Shades of North Korea spying on quake repair work - NZ First

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:19

NZTA is up to dirty tricks. Why did they make a sneaky phone call to a Christchurch aviation company to ask who hired the helicopter that flew New Zealand First from Kaikoura?

"That’s none of their business, it is our business," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"This underhand activity has shades of North Korea, where state agencies monitor all.

"NZTA is clearly biting back after being exposed for the lack of progress on State Highway One in and out of Kaikoura.

"The question must be asked: who directed NZTA to resort to such sneaky behaviour.

"New Zealand is a poorer country if this is political interference.

"The issue that must be the central focus is that towns and people who live in North Canterbury and Marlborough are hurting. They want traffic back on the road, it’s their lifeline - Seddon, Ward, Cheviot, Kaikoura are doing it hard.

"Wasting time spying on others and trying to control anyone checking on progress is not getting the job done and recognising the needs of regional New Zealand."