Maori wards for councils backed - NZ First

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:17

The Green Party says Labour will support its member’s bill to create Maori wards in local government, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Given that the National Party supported non-elected Maori representation on the Auckland Super City, and ACT’s Rodney Hide, as minister, pushed it through, National will also support the Local Electoral (Equitable Process for Establishing Maori Wards and Maori Constituencies) Amendment Bill that will soon be before Parliament.

"This is yet another case of the elite in Wellington telling ratepayers to butt out because they have a better idea on representation.

"It demonstrates how arrogant those who are temporarily empowered have become.

"New Zealand First will oppose race-based politics at central and local government level and stand for equal representation for all, regardless of wealth, race or gender," says Mr Peters.