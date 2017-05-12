Wellington Chamber calls for full cycleway costings

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:07

Wellington City Council is to be congratulated on its public consultation and workshop process on designs for Island Bay Parade, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Finally, the council seems to have got it right.

"From what I can see, it’s been very productive, with hundreds of people getting involved and lots of good ideas being put forward, and I hope it leads to a lasting solution.

"But it’s a pity all this consultation didn’t happen before they spent something like $1.5 million on the disastrous first attempt at the cycleway that saw huge community and business dissent and at least one business close.

"When the final option is chosen, I would like to see a full breakdown of all costings, including how much of the original spend has been flushed down the drain and into the bay.

"I would also like to know if this phase is going to be an extra budget spend.

"Island Bay residents and businesses may well finally get something that works, but this whole exercise has been a bit of a disaster, not just for them but for all ratepayers across the city."