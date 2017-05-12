Integrity gets a seat at the top table in the Public Sector

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 15:56

Yesterday the State Services Commission took a very positive step in addressing a key recommendation of TINZ's Integrity Plus 2013 New Zealand National Integrity System Assessment by advertising a role for Deputy Commissioner, Integrity, Ethics and Standards. This position address the recommendation that "The integrity of the permanent public sector, and its role in promoting integrity should be strengthened in a range of priority areas".

This position is advertised as being aimed at building increasing trust and confidence in public services, with the goal of public services operating at the highest levels of integrity and openness.

TINZ welcomes this recognition of the high importance of integrity and transparency to the effective governance of New Zealand. "The integrity of our public sector is at the heart of our democracy. It is a taonga and must be supported," says Transparency International’s New Zealand (TINZ) CEO, Janine McGruddy. "Two of the mandated behaviors of the public sector under the Westminster system are to provide free and frank advice and to ensure a no surprises approach for the Government of the day. Ministers that do not support the former risk losing the latter."

"It is vital that whoever gets the role has the courage of their convictions and the unwavering support of the State Services Commissioner to make a difference to the morale of our public sector" adds Ms. McGruddy. "TINZ will be watching with great interest to see how effective this new role is in achieving that."

Transparency International New Zealand's mission is to foster a New Zealand culture where transparency, integrity, good governance and ethical standards and practices are the core values for all New Zealanders.