On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:34

As Labour holds its annual congress this weekend, Newshub's Political Editor Patrick Gower talks housing and immigration with leader Andrew Little and asks him how the party's tracking with just... four months to go until the election.

Then Lisa Owen talks to Chief Ombudsman Judge Peter Boshier about whether inmates' human rights are being violated in our prisons and what his office can do to deal with the issue.

A year after Mike Wesley-Smith reported on working families living in their cars in South Auckland, he catches up with some of those families to see where they're living now, and asks whether the Government has done enough to fight homelessness.

We'll discuss all that and much more with our panel: Newsroom's Bernard Hickey, business consultant Vernon Tava and Barton Deakin's Government Relations Specialist Jenna Raeburn.