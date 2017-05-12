Improving outcomes for youth affected by cancer

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 17:19

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today launched the Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Network Standards of Care.

"The AYA Cancer Standards of Care are designed to improve outcomes and services for youth with cancer in New Zealand," says Dr Coleman.

"The standards have a renewed focus on supporting adolescents and young adults battling cancer and engaging young people and their whanau in partnership of their care.

"The standards describe the level and quality of care that young people should expect from the time they are diagnosed to well beyond treatment. They cover all aspects of care and include hospital, primary care, non-governmental organisation and community support."

The AYA Cancer Standards of Care are based on national and international evidence and expert opinion and have been co-designed by young cancer survivors.

"I would like to recognise the work of the many people who have contributed to these standards of care and the wider network who are dedicated to supporting young people who are affected by cancer," says Dr Coleman.

"Kiwis are receiving better, faster cancer treatment and more support during their care as a result of the Government’s $63 million faster cancer treatment programme, but it is important that we keep doing more."

The AYA Network was established in 2014 to improve outcomes and services for adolescents and young adults with cancer in New Zealand and consists of young people and their whanau, health professionals and support providers working with AYA’s with cancer.