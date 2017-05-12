Meetings Saturday to discuss migrant worker changes

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 17:33

Two meetings are planned on Saturday to discuss concerns around the changes proposed by the government for migrant workers in New Zealand.

One meeting has been called by the SkyCity Employees Association for 12 noon at the Unite Union office, 6a Western Springs Rd, Auckland. SkyCity is the largest private sector workplace in New Zealand and has hundreds of workers on temporary work visas who may be affected by the changes.

The second meeting has been called by the Migrant Workers Association for 4pm at the Methodist Church, 39 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland targeting Indian migrant workers who may be affected by the changes.

SEA-Unite co-president Julia Liu says that "the government has changed the rules for workers under the skilled migrant category. The government has now increased the points required to get permanent residence under the skilled worker category and imposed a minimum income requirement of over $48,859 that many will not be able to meet. Those who don't meet the new requirements will have a maximum of three years before they are kicked out.

"We believe that this is unfair. We want to inform workers about these changes and campaign to extend the amnesty being proposed by the government for workers in the South Island to the North Island. If you, your workmates or your friends or family are affected, please invite them to come. Together we are stronger."

More information here at-

http://www.unite.org.nz/_extend_the_amnesty_a_fair_immigration_reform

For more information contact Unite Union Senior Organiser Joe carolan 029 445 5702