Big Change Starts Small - tackling obesity

Saturday, 13 May, 2017 - 11:02

Health Minister and Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman welcomes the return of an awareness campaign which encourages families to make small changes to help tackle childhood obesity.

"Obesity is particularly concerning in children as it is associated with a wide range of health conditions, it can also affect a child’s overall quality of life," says Dr Coleman.

"The campaign encourages people to start making small changes to have a long term and positive impact on our children’s health and wellbeing.

"It highlights that some of the ways we express our love and reward our children, such as using screen-time or junk food, isn’t that good for them."

The Big change starts small campaign is fronted by Olympian Dame Valerie Adams and includes a number of sport stars including former Silver Fern Captain Casey Kopua, All Black Israel Dagg, former Black Cap skipper Brendon McCullum and Warriors star Shaun Johnson.

It is supported by a website that offers nutritious and affordable meal ideas and ways to become more active as a family www.eatmovelive.govt.nz

The campaign gets underway tomorrow and will run for six weeks. It is one of 22 initiatives in the Childhood Obesity Plan which was launched in 2015.

As part of the campaign a range of resources will be available to assist health professionals’ talking with families of very overweight children and to provide simple solutions for families seeking to start making changes to their lifestyle.