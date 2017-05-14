Grants to boost use of NZ Sign Language

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 10:15

Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner is marking the end of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) week by announcing funding for 17 NZSL projects.

The NZSL Board, established to promote and maintain NZSL, allocates $1.25 million annually to a range of initiatives and activities throughout New Zealand.

"As another successful NZSL Week comes to an end, I’m delighted to announce funding for 17 projects supporting a wide range of NZSL needs," Ms Wagner says.

The projects include a summer camp for deaf secondary school students, providing health information in NZSL on the Capital and Coast District Health Board website, web-based videos about the lives of deaf children fluent in NZSL, and a theatre performance about deaf soldiers in World War I.

"NZSL is crucial to many people’s ability to communicate and participate fully in all aspects of life. Previous grants have had a really positive impact at the community level, so I’m excited to see how this year’s projects will influence the promotion and use of NZSL," Ms Wagner says.

"The NZSL Fund is also supporting a record number of NZSL ‘taster’ classes, with more than 1000 taking place - many in new locations - in the coming months.

"Thank you to the NZSL Board as well as other organisations and individuals supporting and encouraging the use of NZSL."

A full list of NZSL Fund recipients is available at: http://odi.govt.nz/new-zealand-sign-language-nzsl/new-zealand-sign-language-fund/nzsl-fund-r3/