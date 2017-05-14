Recycling stations funded for alpine villages

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 10:46

The alpine villages of Arthur’s Pass and Castle Hill are to receive new recycling facilities, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson announced today.

"These two communities have been keen to establish recycling facilities for some time, so I’m delighted that a $155,500 grant from the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund has helped make it happen," Mr Simpson says.

"The aim is to provide local residents, holiday home owners, businesses and tourists with a much better opportunity to recycle, and therefore better preserve this unique environment.

"Arthur’s Pass has an estimated 250,000 tourist each year. A review of the content of waste bins during winter revealed that about 25-30 per cent of the contents were recyclable materials. That was estimated to reach 40 per cent in summer, when tourist numbers spike."

The new system will recover approximately 40 tonnes of recyclables each year. This project will establish recycling stations in three locations, two in Arthur’s Pass and one in Castle Hill, using large customised converted shipping containers.

"The system will enable residents, businesses and tourists to access a convenient recycling facility accepting the full range of kerbside recyclables: glass bottles, plastics, aluminium and steel cans, paper and cardboard.

"The containers will be fitted with Kea proof flaps to reduce any risk to the native and highly inquisitive mountain parrot. The recycling stations will be supplemented by smaller public recycling bins located in main streets.

"The first Recycling Station was launched in Arthur’s Pass earlier this year and has already diverted 2,600 kilograms of material from landfill and is also relieving pressure on the local rubbish bins that are experiencing greater than normal use due to the KaikÅura State Highway diversion. The additional recycling stations for Arthur’s Pass and Castle Hill are planned to open later this year."

The Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. Over $60 million has been awarded to more than 100 projects to date.

Further information on the Waste Minimisation Fund is available from: www.mfe.govt.nz/issues/waste/waste-minimisation-fund/index.html.