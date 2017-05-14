Pat on back for Ngaro; exposing National's nasty tactics - NZ First

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 14:31

We can thank National MP Alfred Ngaro for exposing the true nature of the National Party in 2017, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"National will use any tactic, shady or illegal, to get their political way, as told in the newsroom.co.nz article, People in glass houses start throwing election stones.

"As it is written by one of National’s biggest acolytes, Tim Murphy, we can take it to be true. It’s so bad it even put the frighteners up Tame Tim.

"It’s what many of us know, that the National Party of old has changed.

"What National is doing is cutting people off at the knees, regardless of what they are doing in the community, if they don’t agree with National’s neo-liberal, Right-wing agenda," says Mr Peters.