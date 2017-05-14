Labour leader Andrew Little on balancing politics and family

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 13:34

Labour leader Andrew Little is standing by his party’s stance on repealing the charter schools legislation if his party comes to power, but he’s left the door open for existing charter schools.

Speaking on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning, Mr Little told Jessica Mutch that all schools would need trained and registered teachers and must teach the national curriculum.

"We are going to repeal the charter schools legislation. All the existing charter schools we will talk to about continuation if they meet those minimum sorts of requirements," he said.

On immigration Mr Little said he was confident he could work with Winston Peters.

"He has a view about immigration which is about reducing numbers. For me and for Labour, it is about managing immigration better," he said.

The Labour Party’s immigration policy will be released in a few weeks.

Mr Little said he and his wife, Leigh, had made a conscious decision to keep their son Cam out of the limelight.

"It’s not fair for me to impose on him, you know, getting out there publicly. He makes a decision about what level of publicity, if you like, that he wants or gets. But he’s a teenager at a school, and I don’t want a whole heap of attention focused on him."

JESSICA I want to start by asking you - four months out from the election, are you pleased about where Labour is at?

ANDREW What I’m really pleased about is the state of the party organisation, but the fact that we’ve got a caucus now that’s determined and focused and working very well. As I get around the country, the feedback to me is pretty overwhelming. People are saying there are things going on in New Zealand that they are unhappy about, uncomfortable with and they are looking around for a change. And our challenge over the next four and a half months is to harness that and turn that into electoral victory, and I’m feeling very confident.

JESSICA What about money? How is Labour doing on that front? You’ve had a couple of by-elections; have you got enough money to fight this election?

ANDREW Yeah, look. Without sounding sort of self-serving about this, we’re doing very well. Actually the bulk of our donations and contributions comes from small donations. The average donation we have coming in to the Labour Party is about $37. We just get a lot of those. And so we get a small share of corporate donations, but the bulk of our fundraising and the funds that we have comes from just ordinary Kiwis just making small contributions, and we are way ahead of where we’ve been compared to many elections in past years.

JESSICA I want to start off talking to you about immigration. You’ve already been discussing that at the congress over the weekend. You say you’re going to cut immigration by tens of thousands. How are you going to do that?

ANDREW I’ll have a detailed policy that I’ll be announcing in a few weeks, but the areas that we’re looking at is at the number of work visas that we’re issuing. 42-43,000 work visas, including for occupations that I know that we can staff from within New Zealand. And we’re also looking at the student visa area as well. Because I know that some of the student visas that we’re issuing are for students to come to courses that are, frankly, of pretty low quality. So we’ll have a look at those. In the end, this is a policy that’s about recognising that even though we are a country based on immigration, the numbers of people arriving to settle here are more than our country can cope with. And we’ve got cities that are choking, that are clogged, and we just simply can’t keep up. So we just need to have a bit of a breather so give us a chance to build the houses, you know, sort out the traffic problems, make sure that the schools aren’t overcrowded and the hospitals can do the job they need to do.

JESSICA The way you’ve just talked about immigration there, saying we need a breather, saying the cities are clogged, it doesn’t feel like a very natural fit for Labour. What do you say to that?

ANDREW In the end, you’ve got to look at problems as they are. It’s not as we would like them to be. But the truth is Auckland, in particular, has got thousands of people arriving - tens of thousands - to settle each year.

JESSICA Does this sit comfortably with you, as a leader, to talk about?

ANDREW Yeah, it does, because I want everybody - whether the people already living here or people coming here to settle - to have a good quality of life. And there’s no point in having tens of thousands of people coming here if they can’t buy a house, if the schools they’re sending their kids to are overcrowded or they can barely move around the city because of traffic congestion. We’ve got to get those things right because it’s not just ourselves we’re selling short; it’s the people who we are saying, to the rest of the world, "Come here and enjoy life here." Because it ain’t that enjoyable in many parts at the moment."

JESSICA Could some people liken your policy and your stance at the moment very much like New Zealand First. Is that the point?

ANDREW No. I focus solely on the fact that the number of people coming to settle here is more than our country and our biggest cities can cope with. It’s just about that number. It’s not about where people come from. We’re a country built on immigration. We are always going to need people to come from overseas to bring skills and talents here that we don’t already have. That’s what New Zealand’s built on. I’m a first-generation New Zealander. My parents were immigrants. So I know what that’s about. But I’ve got to look at what’s happening to our cities and say, "We can’t carry on doing what we’re doing, and we’ve just got to take a breather, slow down and get it right."

JESSICA Is it a side-effect, though, that you can work with Winston Peters on this issue? Is that a nice little bonus out of this?

ANDREW Oh, I’m totally confident I can work with Winston Peters on this. I mean, he has a view about immigration which is about reducing numbers. For me and for Labour, it is about managing immigration better so that we don’t have, or adding or compounding the problems that we’ve got at the moment with overcrowding and stretched services and clogged transport networks. You know, we cannot say that we’re a country that’s offering a good lifestyle if we’re carrying on doing that.

JESSICA We asked people to send in questions for you from our Facebook page, and one of the questions was about immigration. I want to read that to you now. It’s from Duncan. It says, "Why is your party beginning to tout a nationalist line when it’s obvious that the problem is not immigrants but the neoliberal system that we operate under?" What do you say to that?

ANDREW Yeah, well, they’re not wrong about that, actually, it is. The way we’ve both managed immigration and failed to manage issues like making sure our housing numbers are keeping up, our traffic issues are being managed properly, there’s been a sort of complete mismatch in all of that. But the reality is right now we have a major challenge, which is that we cannot accommodate and cope with all of the people who are coming to settle here. So it is a pragmatic sort of stance to say, "Let’s just slow that down, slow the population growth down. Let’s get to work on building the houses and sorting out the traffic, on making sure the schools can accommodate everybody who’s got to go there and take a breather and get that right." And then once we get those things sort of functioning, working well and operating, yeah, then we can continue to focus on getting the skills and the talents that we need for the good of the economy.

JESSICA I want to ask you about charter schools now. On the show on Q+A last week, Willie Jackson talked about charter schools being called another name under Labour - still the same but called Partnership Schools. Is that accurate? Will they be able to do that if they meet the criteria for having registered teachers and teaching the national curriculum?

ANDREW I think we made it pretty clear we don’t like the charter schools model. We’re going to repeal that legislation. But listen, we’re not going to disrupt any child’s education. And there are charter schools that meet the kind of minimum standards that we have - trained, registered teachers in front of the kids, teaching the national curriculum. We will talk to each of the existing charter schools about continuity and where the future lies. One thing that we are all agreed about - Willie Jackson, me, everybody - is that we have to have an education system that is preparing every New Zealand child for success in the future - and that is about having the right learning environment.

JESSICA So when you say you won’t disrupt children in their learning, you’re saying that you’ll keep charter schools open, or most of charter schools open. Is that what you’re saying?

ANDREW Well, no. I’m saying that we’ll look at each and talk to each and every one of them. I don’t know what the state of each and every one of them is. We’re not going to disrupt kids’ education where they are getting a good education, and we will make sure that the schools that are being publicly funded meet those minimum requirements. Labour is the party of the Special Character schools. We recognise that you do sometimes have to have different learning environments for kids to thrive and excel. And so we’re totally signed up to that. But a charter school model, that allows untrained teachers in front of kids is not right.

JESSICA Isn’t Special Character school just another name for charter schools, though? Isn’t that just another name though?

ANDREW No. No, I’m not sure it does that at all, actually. The special character schools had requirements attached to them. Had to have trained teachers teaching the national curriculum, doing good things and just recognise that sometimes aspects of the learning environment have to be different. So we want every New Zealand child - Maori, Pakeha, rich or poor, wherever - to have the best possible education and be prepared for success. We have to do that, and we’ve got to get that right.

JESSICA I want to get this really clear, because there’s been a lot of talk about this week. Will charter schools close under the Labour Party?

ANDREW We are going to repeal the charter schools legislation. All the existing charter schools we will talk to about continuation if they meet those minimum sorts of requirements.

JESSICA I’m unclear. Is that a yes or a no?

ANDREW I am being very clear. We will talk to existing charter schools about continuing or continuation. We are not going to have schools that don’t require, don’t oblige, the teachers standing in front of kids to be trained and registered, and we’re not going to continue to publicly fund schools that don’t teach to the national curriculum. We’ve got to have that. There are some schools doing some amazing stuff, and if there are charter schools doing amazing stuff that meet those requirements, we will talk to them about continuation. But we are going to repeal the charter schools legislation, because that model is not good.

JESSICA Another thing relating to this topic was talk this week about having Maori values set up in the prison system to help prisoners; basically, having a Maori prison system. I talked to Kelvin Davis about this on the show a few weeks ago. Why will you entertain that idea about treating the prison system differently and are less keen to look at different solutions when it comes to education?

ANDREW I think you’re wrong on both counts. I mean, it is not a policy of ours to have special Maori prisons or tikanga Maori prisons. It is our policy to-

