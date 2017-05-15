New appointments to the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 10:14

Ethnic Communities Minister Judith Collins has today announced the appointment of eight Trustees to the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust.

The Trust aims to create a heightened understanding of the Chinese community within New Zealand and to strengthen the unique identity of Chinese New Zealanders.

The Minister has reappointed Kai-Shek Luey, Virginia Chong and Richard Leung for a second term on the Trust. Malcolm Wong, Mark Ngan Kee, Paul Chin, Melissa Wong, and Elisabeth Mei-Xing Ngan have been appointed for their first terms. All terms commence on 15 May 2017 and expire on 14 May 2020.

All eight Trustees are heavily involved in the Chinese and poll tax communities, in addition to a mix of skills and experience in governance, community work, business, finance, directorship and language to the work of the Trust.

The Minister thanked the outgoing Trustees, Peter Chin, Esther Fung, Stanley King, Justine Kohing, and Susan Wong for their significant contribution to the Trust.