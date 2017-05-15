Children in care need to be kept safe - Greens

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 12:20

The Children’s Commissioner’s third State of Care report paints a damning picture of the treatment of children placed in state care, the Green Party said today.

"The report shows that some children in secure residences are not safe and the conditions have been described as prison-like. We also know that the Government has pulled back monitoring of how many children are currently being abused in state care," said Green Party social development spokesperson Jan Logie.

"Taken together, it’s clear there are some serious gaps in the oversight of children in state care.

"The Green Party in government will ensure that the office of the Children’s Commissioner is funded appropriately, so that each residence can be thoroughly monitored on a more regular basis.

"The Children’s Commissioner currently has limited ability to investigate individual cases, look into foster homes, or do to the follow-up required to ensure children’s safety. It is the Government’s responsibility to ensure that these allegations are able to properly reported and resolved.

"There is also a clear need for an independent body to resolve historic and current complaints of abuse and neglect of children while in state care.

"These systemic issues need addressing to ensure that the abuse of children in state care stops immediately," said Ms Logie.