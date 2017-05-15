Research highlights measures that support vulnerable children into adulthood

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 14:23

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says new research confirms the need for wrap around support for at-risk children and young people to help them lead successful lives as adults.

"We know that children who experience adversity are more likely to have poor education and employment outcomes, that’s why the Government is focused on ensuring they receive the support they need," says Mrs Tolley.

"Research published today shows only 44 per cent of at-risk children studied were projected to have positive education and employment outcomes.

"The report highlights a number of protective factors which at-risk children and young people suggested would help - including accessible social, health and community services, particularly counselling, having self-belief and determination, and strong supportive relationships and networks.

"It also shows effective early intervention, a child-centred and whole of family and whanau approach, effective wrap around support, and adult education opportunities are important to improving outcomes.

"The new Ministry for Vulnerable Children Oranga Tamariki puts young people’s safety and wellbeing first. We’re undertaking a four to five year transformation to build a child-centred care and protection system focused on trauma prevention and early intervention, rather than crisis management.

"Under the new Ministry, it will be easier for young people to raise concerns or complaints, and they will have access to a new independent advocacy service, VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai.

"I’d like to acknowledge the individuals who came forward and were willing to tell their stories as part of this research."

Of the 121,400 at-risk children studied, over 53,800 (44 per cent) were projected to have positive education and employment outcomes. In comparison, 79 per cent of the low or no-risk group were projected to have positive outcomes.

Superu commissioned Artemis Research to conduct the study, which involved qualitative interviews and analysis of at-risk children. The research, Journeys of resilience - From adverse childhoods to achieving in adulthood, is available at: www.superu.govt.nz