ACT tax package revealed

The $20 billion-dollar question of the 2017 election is what to do with the Government’s whopping surplus. Last Thursday ACT delivered the answer: give it back by cutting to three simple tax rates: 10 per cent up to $14,000, 15 per cent to $48,000, and 25 per cent thereafter. Simply beautiful.

The Politics

As you’ll see below, ACT now stands alone in saying that excess Government revenue should be returned to the people who earned it. No tax cuts have been delivered this century without ACT. What would it take? A repeat of ACT’s 2008 poll of 3.6% would see five ACT MPs. If National can maintain at 56 seats, we will be back to a National-ACT majority for tax cuts again. It is very plausible.

What Will You do To Help?

There must be more than 3.6 per cent of New Zealanders who want their tax back. Our challenge is to reach them with our message. We need your support. If you’d like to see ACT’s tax policy become a reality, please join, donate, or even stand for ACT this year.

What Would You Save?

ACT has created a handy tax calculator where you can find out how much you’d save according to your income. The calculator has gone viral on social media as the calculator personalizes just how much the Government’s surplus (or the Opposition’s promise to spend it) would cost them. Someone on the average salary of $59,920 would save: $1,516 per annum.

No Cuts to Core Services

ACT’s tax policy will not touch a cent of health, education, welfare, law enforcement, defense, or transport spending. Not a cent. In fact, we’ve priced in a $14 billion expenditure increase over four years in those areas. We’ve also left an average surplus of $2.2 billion over four years.

Eh?

ACT’s tax policy is actually quite modest. What sets it apart is that no other party is promising to cut tax rates at all. ACT stands alone in saying New Zealand’s tax rates are too high even with $20 billion of surpluses coming down the line. Remember, a government surplus is a taxpayer deficit.

But Wait, There’s More

The remaining $2.2 billion saving per year would fund ACT’s policy giving half of the GST on construction activity (about $1.2 billion) to the council that consents it. This policy would not only give councils greater means to build infrastructure, it would make them a lot more enthusiastic about giving consents.

There’s Even More

ACT has consistently opposed the stealthy practice of bracket creep. By allowing inflation to push us taxpayers into higher brackets, more of our real income is paid to government. The Government has pocketed an extra $2.8 billion in this way since the last adjustment in 2010. A cornerstone of our system of government is that the government cannot raise taxes without the consent of parliament. ACT would index tax brackets to inflation going forward.

There’s Still More

ACT has identified $1.1 billion of Government Waste and corporate welfare that we could save, allowing a company tax rate of 25 per cent, down from the current 28. As President Trump begins a tax war by lowering the U.S. federal company tax rate to 15 per cent, cutting company tax is becoming more urgent. In addition, ACT would align the top rate of tax with the company rate, dramatically simplifying tax compliance.

What’s Not to Like?

If you think that the government should only tax what it needs, we agree. The remaining question is what will you do to make a dream reality, and make ACT’s tax cuts real?