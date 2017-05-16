DOC Community Fund Round 4 opens

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 12:34

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says the fourth round of a multi-million-dollar fund to support community conservation projects opens for applications today.

"The DOC Community Fund was set up three years ago to distribute $26 million over four years and it continues to make a big difference for many community groups who would have struggled to do their great work without some timely financial help," Ms Barry says.

"More than $21 million has already been awarded to 300 different projects in the first three rounds and we’re anticipating around $4.15 million will be allocated in Round Four this year."

"Last year’s funding supported a wide range of conservation initiatives and included $1 million towards War on Weeds projects and a further million to boost community pest control projects which will support Predator Free 2050 and Battle for Our Birds."

"The DOC Community Fund encourages everyday New Zealanders to take ownership and lend a hand to important projects that matter to their communities," Ms Barry says.

"Predator control and War on Weeds are high priorities for the Government and projects that focus on these two priorities are preferred for this year’s round, although all eligible applications will be considered."

Applicants need to submit an expression of interest showing how their project fits with the purpose of the fund by 23 June 2017. Following the assessment of expressions of interest successful applicants will be invited to submit a full application.

More details are available on the DOC website at www.doc.govt.nz/doc-community-fund

Examples of projects awarded funding last year include:

- $13,000 to Pomona Island Charitable Trust to undertake a pest control project to protect native species on Pomona Island, Te Anau

- $50,000 to Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust to control wilding pines in the Marlborough Sounds

- $8000 to Waikato Rivercare Group for a riparian restoration project

- $20,000 to Pupu Rangi Nature Sanctuary to support a pest management operation to protect 150 hectares of native forest

- $70,000 to Mount Hiwi Charitable Trust to protect kiwi habitat through predator control operations in Whanganui district.